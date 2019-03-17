Gaylen R. Fick

September 3, 1944-March 12, 2019

WALCOTT-Gaylen R. Fick, 74, of Walcott, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA.

Gaylen was born in Davenport on September 3, 1944 to Robert and Lillian (Untiedt) Fick.

Gaylen graduated from Davenport West in 1963 and from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA in 1967 with an education degree. While at Wartburg, he ran cross country where they won the conference title all 4 years. He received his Masters in guidance from Northeast Missouri State.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He taught in Fertile, East Greene and Sigourney, IA and then returned to Walcott where he worked with his brother, Ron, helped area farmers and cared for his mother until she passed away in 2013.

Gaylen was a member of the Durant American Legion Post #430. He was an avid Iowa and Iowa State fan and loved watching Durant Girls Softball. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies at morning coffee in Walcott.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Durant American Legion.

Private family inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Walcott Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters: Beverly (Jim) Latorraca of Eagan, MN and Debra Fick of Urbandale, brothers: Stan (Mary) Fick of Coal Valley, IL and Ron (Rita) Fick of Durant, niece Whitney (Moses) Collins of Burnsville, MN and nephews: Brian and Brent Fick of Durant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Allen Fick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant American Legion in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com