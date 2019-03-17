James H. Cox Jr. March 15, 2019 DAVENPORT-On Friday, 15 March 2019, James H Cox, Jr. died surrounded by his family. Born in 1965 to parents Barbara and James Cox, Sr. Jim spent his life in Davenport, but his heart belonged in Montana where his dad grew up. After graduating from Central High School in 1983, Jim attended Iowa State University when he started dating the love of his life, Lisa Berger, his sister Cyndi's best friend. While he couldn't keep her from spending money and listening to "those moaning yoga songs," he was able to enjoy nearly 33 years married. Living in Ames with their sons, James III and Chris, the proud Cyclone graduated in 1990 with his electrical engineering degree. Jim worked at Com Ed in Rockford, IL where his daughter, Anna, was born. The couple moved back to Davenport in 1994, and Jim worked at Exelon Nuclear Power Plant as an OAD engineer. A fighter by nature, Jim went on to beat leukemia after having a bone marrow transplant on "his terms." No catheter would be used by this independent man. Jim loved God, playing golf, watching SyFy, cooking, listening only to rock music, and serving as a pack leader to his dogs, Louis and Cooper. Family always came first. Welcoming his great nephew, Ezra, son of Carly and Justin King and adding Lindsey Newman, Annie Noonan, and Chris, Tara, and Taylor Berger to the Cox chaos made Jim truly proud. The light of his life was grandson, James H Cox IV. Please come to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport from 9:30 to 11 for visitation with the service starting at 11. There will be time to celebrate Jim at Palmer Grill in Bettendorf from 3-7pm. Please – don't wear black, Jim hated black. Please honor the caring staff at Clarissa Cooke Hospice House where he spent an amazing day with his family. The entire Cox family encourages you to pray, drink a beer, preferably Budweiser, and always hug your family tight.