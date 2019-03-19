Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Lueders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn "Jody" Lueders


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn "Jody" Lueders Obituary

JoAnn "Jody" Lueders

September 16, 1933-March 17, 2019

CLINTON-JoAnn L. (Jody) Lueders, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bickford Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the Pape Funeral Home. Following the service cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date in Clinton Lawn Cemetery.

Jody was born in Clinton on September 16, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille H. (Lisk) Malhoit. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1951. Jody married Richard Lueders on November 29, 1952 in Clinton. Jody and Richard wintered in Glendale, AZ from 1990 to 2004. Richard passed away on March 21, 2006. Jody was a homemaker and had also worked at E.I. DuPont and McEleney Motors. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and had volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. Jody enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, golfing, being outdoors and taking day trips.

Jody is survived by a son, Steven (Shannon) Lueders of Oswego, IL; a daughter, Barbara Lueders of Clinton; three grandchildren, Bruce "Jake", Abby and Erin, numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Joseph Stammer of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Bette. Memorials may be made to St. John Memorial Fund, the Clinton Lutheran Hour or Mercy Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now