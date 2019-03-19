JoAnn "Jody" Lueders September 16, 1933-March 17, 2019 CLINTON-JoAnn L. (Jody) Lueders, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bickford Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the Pape Funeral Home. Following the service cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Jody was born in Clinton on September 16, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille H. (Lisk) Malhoit. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1951. Jody married Richard Lueders on November 29, 1952 in Clinton. Jody and Richard wintered in Glendale, AZ from 1990 to 2004. Richard passed away on March 21, 2006. Jody was a homemaker and had also worked at E.I. DuPont and McEleney Motors. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and had volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. Jody enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, golfing, being outdoors and taking day trips. Jody is survived by a son, Steven (Shannon) Lueders of Oswego, IL; a daughter, Barbara Lueders of Clinton; three grandchildren, Bruce "Jake", Abby and Erin, numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Joseph Stammer of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Bette. Memorials may be made to St. John Memorial Fund, the Clinton Lutheran Hour or Mercy Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.