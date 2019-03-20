Lawrence "Larry" Yudis

March 17, 2019

BETTENDORF-Memorial Mass for Lawrence "Larry" Yudis, 72, of Bettendorf, will be 11 AM Friday March 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown Street, Bettendorf, IA Visitation is Friday from 9 – 11 AM in the church gathering space. Memorials may be made to the family. Larry passed away peacefully on Sunday March 17th at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was born in 1946 in Chicago, IL the son of Walter and Bernice Yudis. He married Carol A. Nurre on September 26, 1970 in Dyersville, IA.

He attended St. Bonaventure, Franciscan Boarding School and graduated in 1969 from Loras College, Dubuque, IA

Early in his career he worked at Wickes Lumber Company in management.

From 1973 to present, Larry owned the Woodcraft Shop in Bettendorf. He was known as " Big Dog" in the wood carving world and was affiliated with various wood carving associations nationwide. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was one of the original members who started the CEW at Lourdes Church.

Survivors include his wife Carol, son Chris Yudis, Bettendorf; daughter Jessica Yudis ( Pat Hughes), Hudson N.C. two grandchildren: Braden and Ashley Yudis, Milan, IL and brother: Robert (Gloria) Yudis, Twin Lakes, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

