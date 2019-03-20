Home

Grandview Baptist Church
4316 N Ripley St
Davenport, IA 52806
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grandview Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
Marian Hintermeister
Marian Hintermeister

Marian Hintermeister

Marian Hintermeister Obituary

Marian Hintermeister Obituary

Marian Pries Hintermeister

March 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-Marian Pries Hintermeister, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 14, 2019 at Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Her husband, Philip, preceded her in death.

Marian grew up in Bettendorf, IA. She married Philip Hintermeister in 1954. She worked for Northwestern Bell for 27 years. Her greatest joy in life was serving as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed classical and religious music and sang in several choirs, One of her gifts was drawing and painting personal greeting cards for her family and friends. Serving the Lord as a children's Sunday School teacher and through leadership in Christian Women's Club also brought her great joy.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Alex) Van Wyk, Altoona, Iowa; Sheila (Lyall) Sutton, Peoria; sons, Charles Hintermeister, Des Moines, Gary (Lori) Hintermeister, Tiffin, Iowa; granddaughters, Lindsey (Nick) Wulff, Ankeny, Iowa, Amanda (Ed) Nielsen, Muscatine, Megan Sutton, Peoria; grandsons, Ben (Hannah) Sutton, Peoria, Jacob Hintermeister, Tiffin; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport, Iowa on Saturday, March 23 at 10 AM with visitation at 9 AM. Memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2019
