Alfred "Al" A. Becker

December 3, 1922-March 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Alfred "Al" A. Becker, 96, of Davenport, will be 10:00 am on Friday, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, where there will be a Rosary service at 7:00 pm. Family will also greet friends on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26.

Al died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Medical Center - Bettendorf. Al Becker was born on December 3, 1922 in Waterloo, IA, the son of M. Ernest and Frances (Kelly) Becker. He married Irma Tritz on August 6, 1949 in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2006.

He worked as a Sales Representative for Hunt-WessononAgra Foods for 32 years, retiring in 1986. He was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he also served as Past-President for the Parish Council. He was a member of C.A.S.I., A.A.R.P., the Catholic Golden Age, Heartland Travelers and Sippi Sams Camping Clubs. Al served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Survivors include his son; Ralph (Laura) Becker of Davenport, daughter; Sharon (Monte) Ehlers of Davenport, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irma, brother, Robert and infant brothers, Joseph and Paul.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Foundation.