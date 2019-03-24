Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
Carol A. Miller

Carol A. Miller

March 9, 2019

AURORA-Carol A. Miller, 74 of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, March 9, at home surrounded by her children. A celebration of her life will be held at the American Legion on March 30 from 1-3 pm.

She is survived by her daughter Katrina Weinert of Springfield, IL, son Bradley Miller of Aurora, IL and their father Dean Miller of Reynolds, IL, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, also sisters Joan Hollon and Marlene Penne, Brothers Gary Boyd and Alvin Wilson. She was preceded in death by her son William Miller, her mother Mary Wilson, sisters Lillian, Dolores, Sharon and a brother Richard.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2019
