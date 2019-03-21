Home

Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-3914
For more information about
Lucille Psilas
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Burial
Following Services
Davenport Memorial Park
Davenport, IA
Lucille L. Psilas


Lucille L. Psilas Obituary

Lucille L. Psilas

November 13, 1918-March 17, 2019

FORT WAYNE, IN-Lucille L. Psilas, 100, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born to the late Fredrick and Caroline (Hintz) Behnkendorf on November 13, 1918 in Lu Verne, IA. Lucille was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a beautician for 50 years. Lucille enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Carol (Phillip) Wade of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Gleason of Waterloo, IA; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evangelos "John" Psilas; brother, Oscar Behnkendorf; and sister, Emma Walgren.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Davenport Memorial Park (1022 E 39th St, Davenport, IA 52807).

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2019
