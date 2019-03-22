Elizabeth Jo Rinella April 21, 1959-March 2, 2019 DAVENPORT-Liz passed away March 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. She died much as she lived, surrounded by true friends and beloved cat Dizzy. Her frail body finally surrendered, but her spirit never did. In her final illness Liz never lost her sense of humor and with it provided as much support to those around her as her friends tried to offer her. Born on April 21, 1959 and growing up in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, Liz loved to participate in sports including golf and softball, but her greatest love was making her friends laugh with her rare wit. Liz was outrageous, irreverent and an instigator of well-intended mischief, With Liz there was no pretense. To know her for five minutes was to know her for a lifetime. Liz attended Prospect High School in Mount Prospect, Illinois where she began lifelong friendships with a trusted group that truly appreciated her unconventional charm. She went on to attend St. Ambrose Collage in Davenport, Iowa where she received a bachelor's degree in preparation for her vocation in social work. While attending St. Ambrose, Liz was fortunate to form several additional close friendships that have endured to this day. After attending St. Ambrose, Liz made her home in Davenport where she remained for her entire adult life. Liz's chosen career path never afforded her much material wealth, but that was never important to her. She found a wealth of happiness in the people she helped through her work, her friendships, her toy collections and her beloved cats Toger, Pete, Ace, Buster, Harold, Dizzy, and Patrice. She was spiritually united with Greg FitzPatrick in a commitment ceremony on February 23, 2019, while she was a patient at the Mayo Clinic, after which time she liked to be called Elizabeth Rinella-FitzPatrick. Having shed her earthy body, Liz's spirit has gone on ahead to be with her father John, infant sister and sister in spirit Allyson who preceded her in eternal life. Liz has temporarily left behind her devoted life partner Greg FitzPatrick, her extended family, Jan. Tammy, Barb, Steve, Lisa, Laura, and Craig, among others, and her immediate family, mother Joan, brother Mark and brother Gerald. Liz was truly, truly one of a kind and though she will be terribly missed, she is unforgettable. A private family gathering to celebrate Liz's life is planned.