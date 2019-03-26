Carly E. Cook October 16, 1983-March 20, 2019 WASHBURN, WI-Carly Elizabeth Cook, beloved wife, companion, mother, daughter, and friend to all, was called to join the Lord in her forever home on March 20th, 2019. Carly was truly a bright light in a dark world. She was born with a beautiful spirit that allowed her to reach out to one and all with compassion and joy. She had a smile that came straight from her heart and connected to your soul. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in 1983. Her early schooling was in Lafayette, Indiana and led her ultimately to Davenport, Iowa. She attended Davenport Central High School where she excelled in music and sports. She played sousaphone in the marching band as well as orchestra, and with great vocal ability participated in choir, show choir, and All-State. She continued her education at Muscatine Community College, graduating with an Associate's Degree. Carly was a talented flautist, and after graduation she became an active member of the Quad Cities music scene. She played her flute with many groups and artists as well as singing background vocals for various musicians. After finishing her schooling, her outstanding people skills led her to employment at Old Chicago and the Radisson. She became a customer service representative for both AT&T and then on to her present position with GoDaddy. Carly shared her love with Scott Stockton in 2006 and created her firstborn son. Years later Carly met her future husband Jeremy Cook, marrying him and becoming a family with three lively boys. After her husband's death in 2016, she moved to Springville, Iowa, to pursue her career with GoDaddy. With loving companion Andrew Wilber, she added son number four to their busy household and continued to instill the love of music and arts into her family. Carly's light dimmed too soon making the world a much sadder place without her amazing smile. She touched an incredible amount of people in her short time on this earth with her compassion, care and great joy in just being alive. We will deeply miss her, rest in peace, our Carly Beth. Carly is survived by her parents James and Mary Catherine Stoakes, brother Tyler Denton, maternal aunt Leslie Kirkham, maternal uncle David Kirkham, fiancee Andrew Wilber, sons Croix Alexandre (11), Theron James (7), Leo Parker (5), and Kian Michael Joseph (14 mo.), special friends Scott Stockton, Amelia Wietting, Karl Beatty, and countless other treasured friends, acquaintances and extended family members. Both a Davenport, Iowa and a Washburn, Wisconsin memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family for furthering her sons' educations