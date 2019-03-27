Home

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Sandralee Hocking Keeshan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandralee Hocking Keeshan Obituary

Sandralee Hocking Keeshan

May 8, 1943-March 17, 2019

ELBERTA, AL-Sandralee Hocking Keeshan, 75, formerly of Bettendorf, IA passed away on March 17, 2019 in Elberta, AL. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside service to follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be considered to Catholic Service Board, 230 W. 35th Street, Suite 1, Davenport, IA 52806. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Sandralee was born on May 8, 1943 to James and Flossie (Myers) Hocking. She was united in marriage to Thomas Keeshan on October 17, 1964 in Champaign, IL. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2001. Sandralee was the owner of Village Florist and Bridal Boutique in the Village of East Davenport. She also worked as a real estate agent for Ruhl & Ruhl and for Remax.

Sandralee was a past member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and spent 27 years as a volunteer for the Catholic Service Board. She also volunteered for many years with the Miss Iowa pageant board. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and meeting the girls for coffee.

Those left to honor her memory include: daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Paul Leigeber, Elberta, AL, sons and daughter-in-law, Kirt and Tracie Keeshan, Irmo, SC and Kent and Chrissy Keeshan, Bettendorf, IA; 6 grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 27, 2019
