Russell Peters

January 5, 1938-March 22, 2019

MADRID-Russell Peters, age 81 of Madrid, IA and formerly of Muscatine, IA passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, IA. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Madrid Home Sanborn Chapel in Madrid. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery at Nichols, IA on June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to Madrid Home Communities and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care.

Russell Leroy Peters was born on January 5, 1938 in Muscatine, IA to Russell John and Elizabeth (Kahn) Peters. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Muscatine, IA. He served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Zella Jo Osborn in Muscatine in June of 1959. He worked in the maintenance department at Bandag Incorporated for 30 years and after retirement worked for 10 years in maintenance for the Lady Luck Casino in Davenport, IA.

He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muscatine, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Foresters. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing pool and cards.

In death he rejoins his wife, Zella, parents, Russell and Elizabeth, a grandchild, Cole Gugelmeyer and sisters, Joyce Cruz and Frances Bouquot.

Left to cherish Russell's memory are his daughters, Dorothee Peters of Huxley, IA, Shellie (John) Ranberger of Waterloo, IA, Jessica (Robert) Swanson of Huxley, IA and Melissa (Justin) Gugelmeyer of Davenport, IA, grandchildren, Wynter Sue Saville, Joshua Lanfier, Nikia Lanfier, Dustin Peters, Jeffrey Bacon Jr., Madeline Slater, Taylor Gugelmeyer, Reagen Swanson, Simone Swanson, Parker Gugelmeyer, Alivea Gugelmeyer, Elliott Swanson, many great grandchildren and a sister, Cheryl Miller, Davenport, IA.