Barbara L. Swanson October 9, 1932-March 22, 2019 NAPLES, FL-Barbara L. Swanson, born October 9, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Loveday, passed away recently at her home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 86. Barbara graduated from Elgin High School in 1950, and from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, in 1954, with a BA Degree, and majors in English History, Speech, and Radio and Television. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Student Union Board, and varsity cheerleading squad at DePauw. After graduation, she worked at Leo Burnett Advertising in Chicago for two years. Barbara married the love of her life, Charles E. Swanson, in 1956, and they enjoyed traveling the world in his capacity as President and Director of Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc. from 1967 until 1986. Chuck retired in 1986 so they could spend their winters in Naples, Florida. During their 56 years of marriage, they were avid golfers, and in Barbara's later years she loved to watch golf and football on T.V., and was a loyal Chicago Bear's fan. Barbara was also a voracious reader, known to consume numerous books on a weekly basis. She also had a passion for needlepoint and loved to create beautiful needlepoint gifts for family and friends. She was strong-willed and a survivor of polio and breast cancer, and appreciated life and spending time with family and friends. Barbara served on the Women's Boards at the University of Chicago and Arden Shore School for Boys, the Women's Golf Committees at Knollwood Country Club and the Hole-in-the-Wall Golf Club, and the board of directors of the Via Delfino condominium association. She also had been a member of The Port Royal Club, the Naples Yacht Club, The Wynstone Golf Club, the Lake Forest Club, and the Mid America Club. She is survived by her children, Mark (Karissa) Swanson of Barrington, IL, Kimberly (Robert) Waterman of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Bradford (Elizabeth) Swanson, of Heron, Montana, grandchildren Taylor, Ian, David, Michael, Darby (Elizabeth), and Braden, and great granddaughter, Skylar. She was preceded in death by her her husband, parents, and brother Tom Loveday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or a . For on-line condolences visit www.legacyoptions.com.