1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
October 14, 1953-March 17, 2019

INVERNESS, FLA.-Dawn Saunders passed away on March 17th, 2019. Dawn was born to Veredeane and Frank Turner. Dawn met her husband, Mark Saunders, at Dahl Ford, where she worked for 35 years. They were married on April 1st, 1978, and had 3 children; Megan Sweet (Matt), Anna Roberson (Gary) and Thomas Saunders. Dawn has three grandchildren; Adrianne, Jaxson, and Odin. Dawn retired from Adrienne Carriers. She was a member of the Elks Lodge. Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Larry), and husband. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Communication/Donation inquiries can be sent to: [email protected]

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2019
