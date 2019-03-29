Steven J. Spoor

May 10, 1947-March 23, 2019

HIGHLAND, WI-Steven J. Spoor, age 71, of Highland, WI, formerly of Durant, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born on May 10, 1947 in Springfield, IL to Archie and Doris (McCray) Spoor. Following graduation from high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam Conflict. Steve married Carol Maxfield on February 12, 1966. He worked at John Deere for over 30 years. Steve loved to cook, was a collector of all things, and shared his love of animals with his children. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Lanny Hickenbottom and John Lewis.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carol of Highland, WI; four children, Leticia (Michael Hadtrath of Highland; Shavonna (Jeremy) Smelzer of Highland; Benjamin (Andrea) Spoor of Cedar Rapids, IA and Jonathan (Carrie) Spoor of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; three sisters in law, Kaye (Gary) Kraklio of Walcott, IA; Diane Hickenbottom of Long Grove, IA

and Tammy Lewis of Muscatine, IA; a brother-in-law, Stephen (Cathy) Maxfield of Davenport, IA as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In keeping with Steve's wishes, private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com