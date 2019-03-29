Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence A. Snyder


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence A. Snyder Obituary

Clarence A. Snyder

November 14, 1936-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Clarence A. Snyder, 82, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #956. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Clarence was born on November 14, 1936 to Donavan and Heloise (Turner) Snyder in Garden Plain, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Judith (McCluskey) Snyder and from that union they had four children: Tracee, Cynthia, Christine and Trevor. They later divorced. Clarence went on to begin his life long journey with Shirley Burroughs. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He worked for over 19 years as a mechanic at River City Ford.

Clarence always enjoyed traveling, fishing and camping with his family. His family meant everything to him and he loved time spent together. He was also a member and Honorary Secretary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #956 and past worthy President.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley; children: Tracee (Michael Peters) Snyder of Davenport, Iowa, Cynthia (Ryan Bostwick) Snyder of California, Christine (Terry Blackburn) Snyder of Ankeny, Iowa and Trevor (Erin) Snyder of Eldridge, Iowa; step daughter, Tamara (Walter) Cooper of Davenport, IA; siblings, Aliecia Workman of Sterling, Illinois and Judy Wiebers of Texas; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Hester "Rose" Reisner, Kelvin Snyder, Brenda McBroom, Donavan Snyder and Roger Snyder.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now