Home

POWERED BY

Services
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
For more information about
Arlene Riessen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Riessen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene V. Riessen


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Arlene V. Riessen Obituary

Arlene V. Riessen

May 6, 1953-March 27, 2019

WALCOTT-Arlene V. Riessen, 65, of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Arlene was born in Chariton, IA on May 6, 1953 to Edwin and Hazel (Lamb) Wade.

Arlene married Richard R. Riessen on August 22, 1987 in Davenport, IA.

Arlene graduated from Albia High School and from Muscatine Community College with a degree in criminal justice.

She retired in 2010 as the administrator for the State of Iowa, Scott County Pretrial Release Program.

She was a member of the Davenport Unitarian Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominos with friends, watching movies, going to garage sales and shopping.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Interment will be in the Walcott Cemetery.

Arlene is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Lorena Riessen of North Liberty, son Edwin Riessen of Walcott, sisters: Sandy Wade of Lovilia, IA, Crystal Stansberry of Oskaloosa, IA and Tamie (Cameron) Watson of Albia, IA and her brother Jim Wade of Moravia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Wade.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quad City Autism Center in Moline in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now