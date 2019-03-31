LeaAnn Voges Schwartz December 13, 1946-March 22, 2019 HUNTLEY-LeaAnn Voges Schwartz LeaAnn Voges Schwartz, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Huntley, Illinois, on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was with family and visited by dear friends while under the care of hospice. LeaAnn was born on December 13, 1946, in Columbia, Missouri, to Willadean Virlea (Griffin) Voges and Bernard Herman Lee Voges. She grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri, raised her family in Moline, Illinois, and retired in Huntley, Illinois. She is a graduate of William Woods College and Drake University and completed post-graduate studies at the University of Iowa and National Louis University. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Chi Omega Sorority. She taught English and French and was mother to three children, "Gran" to seven grandchildren, and like a second mother to many. LeaAnn had passions for travel, reading, genealogy, and tap dancing. She was a welcoming, enthusiastic, and supportive friend who loved spending time with others in many social and service groups: PTA, Moline Council for the Gifted, Make-A-Wish, Sun City Hoofers and Strutters Tap Dancers, German and French conversation groups, several book clubs and bunco groups, and many genealogical organizations. She also cherished the many friends she met through her Judi Dench and Castle fan clubs. Above all else, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and sharing in their passions. LeaAnn was preceded in death by her beloved parents. Left to honor LeaAnn and remember her love are her children, Kevin (Christine) Schwartz, Eric (Jason) Schwartz-Johnson, and Alison (Rob) Womac; grandchildren, Caitlin, Jack, William, Nicholas, Henry, Kiersten, and Caleb; and beloved cousins and friends. She will be remembered for her positivity, kind heart, interest in others, sense of wonder, and zest for living. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the First Congregational Church of Dundee, 900 S. 8th Street, West Dundee, Illinois. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, from 5:00-8:00 pm, at DeFiore Funeral Home in Huntley, Illinois. LeaAnn will be laid to rest by her parents and grandparents in the Huntsville City Cemetery in Huntsville, Missouri, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00am In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in LeaAnn's name to the Missouri State Genealogical Association (MoSGA), P.O. Box 833, Columbia, MO 65205. "The years may wipe out many things But this they wipe out never, The memory of those happy days, When we were all together."