John H. "Jack" Koehler

November 8, 1935-March 17, 2019

VENICE, FL-John H. "Jack" Koehler, 83 of Venice, Florida, formerly of Rock Island, died March 17, 2019 at Bayfront Regional Hospital, Venice.

Visitation is 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, April 16, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, where a time to celebrate Jack's life and share memories will occur at 6:30 pm. Committal services will be 11 am Wednesday, April 17th in the Chapel at the Memorial Park Mausoleum, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation to be directed for Pulmonary Cancer research.

Jack was born Nov. 8, 1935 in Colo, Iowa, the son of George and Wilma Southern Koehler. He married Dorothy Frye Raushenberger on Nov. 27, 1971 in Rock Island. She died Oct. 20, 2011.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Iowa National Guard. Jack graduated from Iowa State University. He retired from Logan's Contractors Supply, Bettendorf in 2010 and previously worked for the State of Iowa Highway Department, Missman, Stanley, Farmer and Associates, and Brandt Construction Co.

Jack was been a member of the Masons and was a frequent visitor at O'Melia's Supper Club and Bud's Skyline Inn. Jack was an avid motor racing enthusiast, lived for grilling for his friends and family, and enjoyed his cutting edge technology.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jonn Morrow, Moline; grandsons, Sean Morrow, Rock Island, and Ryan Morrow (Lauren Olson), Iowa City, Iowa; and his niece, Sydney (Ken) Harned, West Liberty, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Dorothy.

