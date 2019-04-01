Amy R. Rowell

March 28, 1971-March 30, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Amy R. Rowell, 48, of Rock Island, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Services will be 11 am Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation is 4-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to the family to establish an education fund for their children or World Relief.

Amy was born March 28, 1971 in Bloomfield, Iowa, a daughter of Gary and Susan Utt McConnell. She graduated from Fort Madison High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Aurora University. Amy married Eric Rowell on June 4, 1999 in the Ascension Chapel at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Amy started working for non-profits at 17 years old, the bulk of which for the YMCA. Amy was currently working and serving as the Director of World Relief in Moline. Amy was extremely passionate about the care and well-being of the most vulnerable both local and abroad. She was a world traveler who took many mission trips. She served under many capacities on various boards and organizations throughout the Quad Cities.

Amy was an elder of The House-A Local Church, Rock Island. She recently became more active with her fitness and enjoyed doing yoga. She loved her family with a passion.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Rowell, Rock Island; children, Anna and Jude Rowell, Rock Island and Sonu and Golu Patwal, Rock Island; mother, Susan (Fred Zeitler) Utt-Smith, Bloomfield, Iowa; father, Gary (Linda) McConnell, Bloomfield, Iowa; sister, Libby (Brandon) Wood, LaPlata, Mo.; mother-in-law, Patricia Rowell; father-in-law, Tyrone Dansby; and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lucile and Jean McConnell, Harold Utt and Georgia Anna Rowell and Thomas Rowell and stepfather, Maury Smith.

