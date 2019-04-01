Scott C. Ludwig April 24, 1951-March 30, 2019 ATHENS, GA-Scott Ludwig passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Ludwig of Ocala, Florida; his three children Sarah Obrien of Davenport; Nicholas (Jessica) Ludwig of Bettendorf and Katie (Matt) Hipps of Dalton, GA; his sister Susan (John) Parker of Arlington, VA and his mother Mary Ludwig of Sarasota, FL. Scott was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren. Scott Ludwig was a graduate of the University of Iowa where he received his bachelor of science and medical doctorate. He was boarded in emergency medicine and enjoyed practicing for 42 years, mainly in Iowa and Georgia. Scott enjoyed Formula 1 racing, golfing, boating and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to in his name. A private graveside service will be held with family at a future date.