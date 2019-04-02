Linda MacDonald March 31, 2019 BLUE GRASS-Linda A. MacDonald. 74, of Blue Grass, passed away peacefully March 31, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center with her loving family by her side. A memorial service in her honor will be held on April 4th at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be from 9-10am before the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Humane Society of Scott County, or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Linda was born in 1945 to Lem and Ruby (Fischer) Hovey in Clinton, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1963 and went on to Muscatine Community College and the University of Iowa, then returned to Marycrest University earning her Associates Degree in 1987. On June 11, 1966, she married the love of her life, Chad MacDonald and they had two wonderful children. Linda worked at Brenton Bank for 10 years and then went to work at Teitle Law Offices as a paralegal for 18 ½ years before retiring. For 45 years she was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Elks Club for 35, and the American Legion Post 26 Women's Auxiliary for 29. For 34 years, she was on the Board of Directors for the Ralston Purina and DuTrac Credit Union. While the kids were young, she was very active in the PTA and served on the Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Scott County. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, watching the birds and wildlife out the windows, cooking, baking her famous homemade chocolate brownies, crocheting blankets for family and soldiers overseas, stocking caps for babies, and she was an avid supporter of University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa sports. Her sense of humor and wit will be missed by all. Those left to honor Linda's memory is her husband of 52 years, Chad; their children Cynthia (Scott) Richards and Travis (Steven Watkins) MacDonald; two wonderful grandchildren Kylie and Derek Richards; two sisters: Carol (Mike) Hovey-Lehan and Glenna R. Hovey; Sister-in-law Claudia (Richard) Sage; brother-in-law Lee (Holly Jasper) MacDonald; nieces and nephews: Sarah Lehan-Mumm, David Lehan, Tony DiToro, Matt Sage, and Joel Sage; and her beloved dog of 13 years, Luther. She was preceded in death by her parents and two beloved family dogs Heidi and Mattie.Online condolences may be made to Linda's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com