Ronald Cale

March 25, 1952-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ronald L. Cale, 67, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Ronald was born on March 25, 1952 to Charles and Veva (Phillips) Cale in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Ardeania Carmichael on June 5, 1971. He was owner and operator of Midwest Exhibits and Displays, Inc., Midwest Exhibits Design Group and Midwest Exhibits Casework.

Ronald loved being outdoors and camping, hunting, fishing, trapping, searching for mushrooms, riding ATV's and snowmobiling. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his son, Ryan. He raised and bred Labrador's. Ronald enjoyed gardening and growing his own vegetables. He was also a member of Duck's Unlimited.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ardeania Cale; son, Ryan Cale; brother, Larry (Linda) Cale; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Terry Worden; sister-in-law, Cheryl Renee Puryear; nieces and nephews: Vinny (Terrah) Setteducato, Samantha Young, Justin Young ,Trey Puryear, Jen Wouters and Michelle Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.