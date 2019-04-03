|
Richard A. "Dick" Smith
April 2, 2019
DAVENPORT-Richard A. "Dick" Smith, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Among his survivors is his wife Rose Smith. Mr. Smith's complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition of the Q-C Times.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2019