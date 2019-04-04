Home

Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-3468
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Destiny Baptist
Rock Island, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Destiny Baptist
Rock Island, IA
View Map
Mary Morrow (White)

March 30, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Mary E. Morrow (White), 76, of Rock Island passed away on March 30 at Unity Point, Rock Island.

Visitation will be held from 10 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Destiny Baptist in Rock Island. Services will follow from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include four children; Delano White; Rachel Morrow; James (Kelly) Morrow; Michael Morrow. Her brother Louis (Jenifer) White; sister, Shirley (Steven) Cook; sister Laura Veasey (White). 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 4, 2019
