Patrick Gray

August 2, 1972-April 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-There will be a celebration of life service for Patrick Gray, 46, on Sunday at 1:00 pm at the American Legion, Davenport. Patrick passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patrick was born on August 2, 1972 in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX, the son of Richard and Marcia (Linville) Gray. Patrick worked in auto sales in Florida and Quad City Areas. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and most of all riding bikes with his granddaughter, Ember.

Survivors include his children; Zak Champion of Sanford, FL, Kaylin Janusz Kempf of Geneseo, his mother; Marcia Gray-Lossing of Davenport, father; Richard Gray of Sanford, FL, and granddaughter; Ember Janusz of Geneseo, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.