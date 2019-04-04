|
Ronald Schnoor
March 30, 2019
PLAINVIEW-Ronald H. Schnoor, 78, of rural Plainview, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Dixon Legion from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Davenport Lutheran Care Center or the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 4, 2019