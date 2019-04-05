Carol Kane

June 9, 1940-March 21, 2019

LAKELAND, FLA.-Carol B. Kane, 78, of Lakeland Florida, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Carol was born June 9, 1940, in Sault Ste Marie Michigan, the daughter of Rowland and Florence Blair. She graduated from Manistee High School in 1958 and attended Michigan State University. She married Robert Kane on March 28, 1964.

She was employed by the Bettendorf School District as a teacher's associate for many years, and loved impacting the lives of children. Carol was a nurturing caregiver. She cared for her own mother during the last two years of her life, and was best friends with her mother-in-law who lived with the family until her death. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, including many cruises to exotic destinations, and attending NCAA Final Four basketball tournaments - especially if Michigan State was playing. Carol cherished a huge collection of owls, and her family and friends always got her something related to owls for all occasions.

Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband Robert, her daughter Carolyn (Don) of Bettendorf, her son Rob (Barb) of Waunakee Wisconsin, 5 grandchildren Allie, Emily, Brent, Nick, and Jackson, and her sister Joan Buchanan of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and many relatives and friends.

Carol's greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren, and cheering on her beloved Michigan State Spartans.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25, at 2:00 pm at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2345 Robinson Road S.E. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .