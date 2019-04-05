Anne M. Sinner

May 29, 1942-April 4, 2019

BETTENDORF-Anne M. Sinner, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home.

A Celebration of Anne's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, Illinois, beginning with a memorial service in the Horizon Room on the upper level at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. John Horn officiating, and continuing with a hospitality gathering in CityView Celebrations on the lower until 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Figge Art Museum, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, or WVIK Radio.

The former Anne Marie Meyer was born May 29, 1942, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Harry and Martha (Westerberg) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Stephen K. Sinner on February 17, 1962, in Mason City, Iowa. Anne attended Mason City High School, Mason City Junior College, and the University of Iowa.

Anne worked in health insurance claims processing for Aetna, then Deere & Co., where she retired in 2002. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, she was active in Altar Guild and Bell Choir. She was a charter member of the Bettendorf Park Band and also played clarinet in the Quad City Wind Ensemble many years ago. Anne and Steve enjoyed travel, particularly cherishing the memories of trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. She was a voracious reader, especially enjoying English History.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen K. Sinner of Bettendorf; brothers Robert (Sharon) Meyer of Mason City, and Weston (Jahn Light) Meyer of Calgary, Alberta; daughter, Janet (Mike) Cole of Howell, Michigan; grandson Anthony Cole of Iowa City, Iowa; granddaughter Rachel (Kevin) Akins, and great-granddaughter Kaylee Akins of Davenport, Iowa.

The family appreciates the excellent care provided by Good Samaritan Society - [email protected] and UnityPoint Hospice.