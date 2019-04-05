Robert L. Claussen

May 23, 1951-March 29, 2019

DAVENPORT-Heaven gained a denim-clad, beer drinking, Harley riding angel when Robert L. Claussen, 67, of Davenport, passed away March 29, 2019 at home after a four-year battle with cancer. Bob was born May 23, 1951, to Edward and Clarabelle (Puetsch) Claussen in Clinton, Iowa.

Bob graduated from North Scott High School in 1969, completed a pipe fitters apprenticeship via correspondence with Penn State University in 1975, and HVAC-R training at Scott Community College in 1986.

He got the ball and chain latched on by Pat Claussen August 12, 1978, in Davenport. He had a couple of brats along the way, Lee and Keith, ran his own HVAC-R side business, worked as a Millwright at Aleris for 25 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 371.

Bob enjoyed chasing after catfish in the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers, asking his children "what did you do that for?"; followed by "well, what did we learn?" He loved spoiling his grandchildren, spending time with family and friends.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Lee, Davenport; Keith, Dewitt; grandchildren Jenny and Jason; siblings Linda (Leroy) Paustian, Walcott; Kathern (Robert) Misch, Wheatfield, Ind.; Darlene (Jim) Johnston, DeWitt; Clarence (Connie), Platteville, Wis.; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, parents, Ed and Clarabelle, and sister, Jean.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Iowa Cancer Specialist and Quint Cities Radiation & Oncology, for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please feel free to make a contribution to .

Per Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and no funeral or visitation service will be held. The family instead will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.