Lorena B. LeHew

June 9, 1928-March 27, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorena Blanche LeHew age 90 announce her passing on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from complications from pneumonia.

Lorena was born on June 9, 1928 in Muscatine, Iowa to Omar and Letha Hobert. She spent the majority of her life in Davenport, Iowa where she and her husband of 65 years; Charles (Bud) LeHew raised their four children.

Lorena was a sports enthusiast, and loved watching her children and grandchildren on the playing field. Her battle cries being Go Baylor Bears and Go Hawkeyes.

Lorena loved to dance and even into her later years could be found dancing with her favorite partner "The Dreaded Red Walker" to her favorite 40's music, which she would be singing out of tune to, while keeping the beat by snapping her fingers. She was a marvelous mother and friend, sassy, silly, compassionate and loving. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service is planned for 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 HWY 377 East, Granbury, Texas 76048, Phone 817-573-3000. An additional service is planned for June 14th at 2:30 pm at The Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Illinois. Please check back at Wiley Funeral Home's web page for updated information.

Lorena was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Charles F. Lehew in 2008 and oldest son: Charles Bradley LeHew in 2017.

Lorena is survived by her children: Larry LeHew (Diane), Charlotte, NC, Mark LeHew(Cindy), Hinkley, IL and Janice LeHew-Rainwater(Curt), Granbury, TX, daughter-in-law: Gerri LeHew, Katy, TX, daughter by choice: Linda Josvanger Doran (Clint), grandchildren: Stephanie Wilcox (John), Rosenburg, TX, Bridget Frantz (J.P.), Tomball, TX, Rebecca Villalaz (Ruben), Katy, TX, Charles Bradley LeHew Jr. (Jessica), Katy, TX, Lance LeHew (Rebecca), Charleston, SC, Troy LeHew (Amy), Charlotte, NC, Brent LeHew (Kimberly), VA Beach, VA, Wade LeHew (Samantha), Yorkville, IL and Colby LeHew (partner Ross), Lyons, IL, 21 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, twin sister: Loretta Morse, sister: Doris Bravo (Alex), and her two kitties: GG and Buffy along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved her very much.