Kay Moneysmith March 22, 2019 SARASOTA, FL-Kay Moneysmith, 81 of Sarasota, Florida formerly a resident of Davenport Iowa passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota Florida. Kay's beloved children were by her side. Kay was born in 1938 in Knoxville, Iowa and attended Knoxville High School. Kay married James Moneysmith in June 1957 and they had two wonderful children. Kay was a member of First Christian Church for over 40 years where she was a church Elder and Deacon. Kay was also very active in the choir and sang many solos over the years. Kay worked as the Church Secretary for First Christian Church Davenport Iowa for 20 years with Fred Marsh as senior pastor. She also worked at Sylvia's dress shop in Davenport Iowa in the 1980's. Kay's decorating talents were known when she volunteered at The Green Thumber's during the Christmas holiday season. Jim and Kay retired to Florida in 2004 and enjoyed their golden years with friends from the Davenport area and also spent much time volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Kay was preceded in death by her parents Helen and George Heck and her husband James Moneysmith. Kay is survived by her children, Lisa Moneysmith, Sarasota, Florida, Alan and (Catherine) Moneysmith, Davenport, Iowa, granddaughter, Rebecca Littig, Davenport, Iowa and her brother Jerry Heck of Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church Davenport, Iowa on Friday April 19th at 11am followed by a memorial service at the National Cemetery Rock Island, Illinois at 1pm.