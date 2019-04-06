Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Lori Carlson Obituary

Lori Carlson

June 3, 1957-April 3, 2019

BETTENDORF-Lori Carlson, 61, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lori's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or her family to be dispersed over several charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lori was born on June 3, 1957 to William and DeLores (Stoefen) Carlson in DeWitt, IA. She graduated from DeWitt High School and Clinton Community College, later receiving her nursing degree from Marycrest College. She was a career nurse for over 40 years. She worked as a candy striper at Jane Lamb Hospital, Genesis East Campus, Visiting Nurses and last working with Genesis Wound Clinic.

Lori was a very selfless, loving and caring person who will be truly missed. She loved spending time with family and friends. She had a love for animals, especially her dog, Bailey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, William Carlson of Eldridge, IA; siblings, Debbie (Mike) McGregory and Craig (Julie) Carlson both of Eldridge, IA; nieces, Jenny (Dave) Bayles, Melissa (Tim) Von Muenster and Katie Carlson; nephew, Ben Carlson; and great nieces and nephews: Jake , Jordan and Cole Bayles, Lane, Sam and Lauren Von Muenster.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Genesis East ICU for their loving care and compassion.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
