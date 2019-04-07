Anna G. Nelson

April 6, 1931-April 3, 2019

COLONA-Anna G. Nelson, 88, of Colona, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Anna was born April 6, 1931. She was married to Howard Nelson on September 20, 1969 in Moline. She had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as General Supply Specialist.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Howard; daughter, Linda Wright of Silvis; son, Michael Vandel of Coal Valley; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters; one brother.

Anna's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.