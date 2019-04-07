Stanley M. Callahan April 29, 1945-April 5, 2019 BERNARD-Stanley M. Callahan, 73, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home in Bernard, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Friends and relatives of Stanley may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa. Services for Stanley will be held at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. He was born April 29, 1945 in Cascade, Iowa, son of Gene and Mary (Hosch) Callahan. He is a graduate of the former Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. He also attended the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed at the John Deere Davenport Works as a Machinist and later in the Continuous Improvement Program. He was a Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam era. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore, IA, the Cascade American Legion Post #528, the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #931, a lifelong member of the UAW local #281. He was a proud member of the National Ski Patrol, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the beautiful world God created. He loved kayaking, skiing, hiking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and gator rides and leaf runs around the farm with his family. When not outdoors he loved watching the Brewers and the Hawkeyes, playing euchre, reading books, drinking coffee and being with his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen Callahan of Bernard, IA; four children, Kristine Callahan of Bernard, IA, Katie (Ondre Teague) Callahan of Waterloo, IA, Amanda (Jon) Laity of Cedar Falls, IA and Megan Callahan of Bernard, IA; four grand children, Kiley and Kaden Callahan, Jett and Elsie Laity; eight siblings, Quinten Callahan of Bernard, IA, Warren "Jerry" (Bonnie) Callahan of Cascade, IA, Sr. Judith Callahan-BVM of East Dubuque, IA, Mary Lou Callahan of Dubuque, IA, Eugene "Ronnie" (Joan) Callahan of Western Springs, IL, Joyce Burke of Menominee Falls, WI, Lois (Chuck) Mast of White Water, WI; sisters-in-law, Judy (Red) Callahan of Independence, IA, Mary Callahan of Maquoketa, IA, Connie (Lenny) Burkart of Iowa City, IA and Linda Schuttler of Manson, IA; and a brother-in-law, Jim Oberreuter of Watkins, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Maurice "Red" Callahan, Roger "Jeep" Callahan, Phil Callahan And Claude Callahan and; his in-laws, Tom Burke, Orlin Schuttler, Lorelei Callahan, and his father and mother-in-law. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneeralhomeinc.com