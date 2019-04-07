Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
Mark Bowser Obituary

Mark Bowser

July 9, 1959-April 5, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Mark Bowser, 59, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton, Rockford. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial service will be 6 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the ALS Foundation.

Mark was born in Moline, Ill. on July 9, 1959, a son of William and Irene DeLoose Bowser.

Mark worked the majority of his life doing construction and last worked as a finisher at Valley Construction.

Mark attended Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed golfing, riding his bicycle and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, William and Irene Bowser, Rock Island; daughters, Tosha (Tim) Ross, Moline, Ashley Bowser, Moline and Tiffany (Sam Baxter) Bowser, Austin, Minn.; grandchildren, Adrianna Bowser, Alexandria Ross, Jorgan Baugher, Anastaisha Bowser, Arya Bowser and Ayden Baxter; great-grandchildren, Kelson Quick; sister, Connie (Mark) Damewood, Sherrard; nephews, Ryan (Meaghan) Damewood and Andrew James (Alyssa Forbes) Damewood; great-nephew, Bennett Damewood; great niece and nephew, Hayden and Kayden; special friend, Sally Ford Sieverts; and best friends, Chad and Crista Barr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma and August DeLoose and Thomas and Mamie Bowser.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at UnityPoint at Home, Jessica and Joe and all those who participated in the celebration of life benefit.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2019
