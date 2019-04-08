Daryl L Hacker March 15, 1939-April 4, 2019 DAVENPORT-Daryl L Hacker, the Man, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away the morning of April 4th, 2019. He was always larger than life. The most handsome man, the most complicated, the most incredibly accomplished man. A man who created himself from a poor place into someone who knew what he wanted and achieved it. A simple High School graduate that became a successful business owner of Hacker Construction and Hacker Home Improvement. A man with a rough past who spent his fair share of time butting heads with the law, to becoming a Deacon in our Valley General Baptist Church. A man with strong convictions and a crazy, Hacker moral compass. He loved deeply and was fiercely loyal. A strong Republican, who loved God and country. He loved bowling with his wife and friends and attending activities for his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 15 years, Barbara (Barb) Jene Ruge Hacker. Once Alzheimer's took control about 3 years ago, Daryl was placed in the Davenport Lutheran home, where he received wonderful care from the kind staff there. Barb spent nearly every day of that time with him, bringing him goodies, kisses and hugs. Her love and tireless efforts made the quality of his life so much more beautiful! There will be a Celebration of Life for him held on Wednesday, April 10th from 4-8 pm at the Civic Center in LeClaire, IA, 127 S Cody Road, Le Claire, IA 52753. Also missing him are his daughters; Wendy Hacker Milejczak (Raymond), Carmel, IN and Sherry Hacker Zaruba Cassatt (Steven), LeClaire, IA; his Step-sons; Montgomery (Monty) Ramirez of Milwaukee, WI, Richard Ramirez of Miami, FL and Christopher Ramirez of Denver, CO. Daryl's 18 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren were so blessed to have had time with this awesome Grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents; Kenneth and Regina Hacker of Davenport, IA, his brothers, Gary Hacker of Colona, IL, Randall (Randy) Hacker of Oklahoma City, OK and Richard (Dean) Hacker of Davenport, IA, and his beautiful sister Darla Hacker Armstrong also of Davenport, IA. Also preceding him, was his loving wife of over 35-years, Linda Clemons Hacker. Daryl had a blessed life and will continue those blessings now with our heavenly Father. Our Lord has gained one heck of an opinionated angel! Hoping Heaven was ready for his arrival as we, definitely, weren't ready for his departure.