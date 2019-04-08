Suzanne Schwind McCabe

October 14, 1924-April 6, 2019

Suzanne Schwind McCabe, 94, a lifetime resident of Davenport

Sue died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Suzanne Margaret Schwind was born on October 14, 1924 in Davenport, the daughter of John W. Schwind, Jr. and Ann (McGovern) Schwind. She was united in marriage to John J. "Jack" McCabe February 15, 1947 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2008 after sharing sixty-one years of marriage.

A graduate of the Villa de Chantal High School, Rock Island, Illinois, she attended the University of Colorado, Boulder. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, PTA, Catholic Service Board for 42 years, Deer Lake Association, Grand Rapids, MN, and St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN. She also bowled for The 616 Corp, enjoyed reading, traveling to Deer Lake, Minnesota for the past 50 years, and wintering in Johns Island, Florida.

Sue was an excellent golfer, beginning her golfing career at a very young age while watching her father at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt, Iowa. The family enjoyed many happy summers at their cottage.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, The Kahl Home, Assumption High School, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, John (Barbara) McCabe, Shorewood, Minnesota, grandchildren: David (Kris) McCabe, Major Kevin (Jill) McCabe, Daniel McCabe; Susie (Dave) Collins Hentschel, Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren: Suzanne (Adam) Yonkers, Chrissy (James) Mantzuranis, Fulton (Susannah) Collins, Carolyn Collins; Robert (Janet) McCabe, Davenport, grandchildren: Betsy (CJ) Miller, Stephen McCabe; Michael (Terrie) McCabe, Columbus, Ohio, grandchildren: Ashley ( Jason) Fry, Andrew (Cristina) McCabe, Meagan (Evan) Sheets; Ann (Michael) Lucas, Davenport, grandchildren: Katie Lucas (Brad Pershy), Sarah (Derek) Schnorrenberg, Joe Lucas, Jennifer (Danny) Cutler, and twenty-five great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Mary Schmid, Dubuque, Iowa, sister-in-law, Dorothy Schwind, Davenport, brother-in-law, Jim McCabe, Atlanta, Georgia, sister-in-law, Patricia Roche, W. Palm Beach, Florida, sister-in-law, Mary Jo McCabe, Davenport, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John W. Schwind III, step-brothers, Dr. Elliott Cobb, and Rt. Col. James Cobb, son-in-law, G. Fulton Collins III, brother-in-law, James Schmid, and her niece, Gretchen (Schmid) Pollei in 2015.

