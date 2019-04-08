Charles W. Hood Sr.

May 25, 1932-April 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Charles W. Hood, Sr., 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services to celebrate Chuck's life will be 11a.m. Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10a.m. until 11a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Chuck was born May 25, 1932 in Rushville, Illinois, a son of Harold L. and Anna (Fey) Hood. He was united in marriage to Rose Padavich on December 1, 1962 in Moline. She preceded him in death on May 8, 2016 after 53 years of marriage. He served in the Army, primarily stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

Chuck retired from Farmall in 1981 after 25 years, also serving as union steward for Local 1309. In his younger years, Chuck pulled ice for Rock Island Produce, was a milkman for Michael Dairy, and in grain processing for John Deere.

He was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish where he had been head usher for 35 years. Chuck was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the Blue Grass American Legion Post 711, and a founding member, alongside Rose, of the Croatian Club.

Among those left to honor his memory are his children and their spouses: Pam (Rich) Downing, Bettendorf, Sherry (Dr. Richard) Boatman, St. Louis, Connie D'Hooge, Coal Valley, Illinois, and Charles Hood, Jr., Denver, Colorado; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Chuck was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dick D'Hooge, grandson, Gary Beard, Jr., a sister, Shirley Anderson, and a brother, LeRoy Hood. May they rest in peace.

