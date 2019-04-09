Nancy Winter

March 4, 1937-April 8, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Nancy L. Winter, 82, formerly of Rock Island passed away on April 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the No-Kill Animal shelter of Milan.

Nancy was born at the family home in Rock Island on March 4, 1937 the youngest of five children born to Herbert W. Smith and Cecelia Neubauer Evans. She received her education in the Rock Island School System and obtained her Associates degree from Black Hawk College.

She was employed at Buddy L. Corp., Quad City Construction, and IUOE Local 15037 retiring after 26 years of service. Nancy was very Pro-Union and a staunch Democrat all her life.

Nancy loved to dance, play the organ, work in her yard, paint and hang wall paper, refinish furniture, and read. She also loved riding motorcycles. She and her soul-mate, Richard Koob, loved attending stock car races at local tracks.

Nancy was very proud of her children and is survived by, Denise (Ben) Wolter, Rock Island, Kelli Wise, Olympia, WA, Michael (Bonnie) Wise, Farmington, MN and Jeff (Susan) Wise, Plano, TX; grandchildren, Benjie (Sarah) Wolter, Tara Wolter, Stacey (Trent) Grey, Jamie (Chris) McKnight, Amber (Lincoln) Rounsville, Nikki Wise, Jake Wise, Jackson Wise, and Ryan Wise; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia DeClerck, Moline, and brother, Donald Smith (Margaret Lage), Rock Island and long time friend Gladys Rushing, Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her companion of 27 years, Richard Koob, sister, Charlotte "Mickee" Speitel, brother, Charles Smith, sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Mary Jo Smith, brothers-in-law, Frank DeClerck and Richard Speitel and nephew, Kenny Smith.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com