Ophelia E. LaGrone

April 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ophelia E. LaGrone, 88, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Funeral services in her honor will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, friends may greet the family starting at 9am. Memorials in Ophelia's name may be made to the family.

