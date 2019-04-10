Home

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Ophelia E. LaGrone


Ophelia E. LaGrone

1930 - 2019
Ophelia E. LaGrone Obituary

Ophelia E. LaGrone

April 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ophelia E. LaGrone, 88, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Funeral services in her honor will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, friends may greet the family starting at 9am. Memorials in Ophelia's name may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made to Ophelia's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2019
