Lester G. Wilcox

September 19, 1935-April 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Lester G. Wilcox, 83, of Davenport passed away on April 4, 2019. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 11, 2019. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the Woundedwarriorproject.org

Lester was born on September 19, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa to Harry and Esther (Miller) Wilcox. He graduated from Davenport High School. He attended the University of Iowa. He attended the War College in Washington, D.C. He was nominated and attended the Senior Executive Service Program. He retired from The Rock Island Arsenal after 41 ½ years of employment where he worked in the U.S. Army Operations Center and during Desert Storm he was Chief of the Operations Center. He was involved with the Bettendorf High School Band Parents serving as treasurer. Lester served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He traveled extensively throughout Europe while stationed in Germany. Upon returning from Germany he married the love of his life Janice Waddell on March 23, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa. He was an enthusiastic Hawkeye fan. As a boy he enjoyed riding his horses, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years; children Susan (Angelo) Almeida and Bradley Wilcox; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, and four sisters .

