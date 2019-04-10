Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
April 9, 2019

DONAHUE-Mildred Mueller, 99, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Mueller was born Mildred Irene Whisler to Eldie and Irene (Oehrlein) in Donahue, Iowa. She married Leonard Mueller on July 21, 1937, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Parsonage. The couple lived and farmed on the Whisler family farm since 1948.

Mildred enjoyed family gatherings, 500 card club, music and dancing, going for rides, especially through Scott County Park, and wordseek puzzle books.

She is survived by a son, Garry of Donahue, and daughter, Margie Thiering of Walcott; granddaughters, Michelle (Clark) Cook of Des Moines, and Marla (Mark) Freeman of Davenport; great-grandchildren, Blake and Molly Freeman of Davenport; a sister, Marcella Grau of DeWitt; and nephews, Marty and Kurt Matherly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son-in-law, Ron Thiering, a sister, Elaine (Harold) Matherly, and brother-in-law, Vern "Butch" Grau.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be at Allen's Grove Cemetery, rural Donahue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Donahue Fire Department or .

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2019
