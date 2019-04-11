Madalynne Dice July 9, 1921-April 5, 2019 CEDAR RAPIDS-Madalynne Dice 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday April 5, 2019. There will be no services. Her wishes were to be cremated. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Madalynne was born July 9, 1921, in Olmitz, Iowa, to John Edward Hendee and Gertrude "Peggy" Sykes Hendee. At the age of three the family moved to Colfax, Iowa, where she resided until at the age of 14 they moved to Rock Island, Illinois. She graduated from Rock Island High School on 1939. She was employed by Birtman Electric Company for several years as a private secretary. She married James Dove in 1942. They had two sons, Terrance M. Dove and Dr. Craig A. Dove. James died in 1967. Together she and James owned and operated Doves Radio and Television Sales & Service in Moline. One of the first television stores in the Quad Cities. She later worked for Goddard's Furniture in Rock Island, Illinois as manager of Genesco Mattress and Furniture. She married Dr. Guy K. Dice Jr. in 1978. He passed away in 2010. She enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her two sons Terry Dove of New Smytna Beach, Florida and Dr. Craig Dove of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Madalynne wishes were to be cremated. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.