Ruth M. Riley

April 8, 2019

GREENVILLE, TX-Ruth Margaret Riley, 86, of Greenville, Texas, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Family Fellowship Chapel in Greenville, Texas under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until service time at the church. Interment will be in Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Mrs. Riley is survived by her husband, Don Riley; daughter, Charlene Francisco and husband Mel; three granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.