Suzanne Rae Auman

May 21, 1945-February 25, 2019

TUCSON, AZ-Suzanne Rae Auman, 73, of Tucson AZ, died February 25, 2019, at the Casa De La Luz Hospice in Tucson, following a seven month struggle with cancer. She and her husband Tom, had lived in Saddlebrooke, a retirement community near Tucson, for eight years, after living and working in the Illinois Quad Cities for much of their lives. Suzanne was an elementary educator in the Moline School System for over 30 years, teaching kindergarten at Butterworth and Jane Addams schools.

Suzanne was born in Quincy IL.to Charles and Florence Murphy on May 21, 1945. She lived much of her early life in Albany and Morrison Il. She graduated from Morrison High School, and earned her bachelor's degree in social work and her master's degree in early childhood education from Western Illinois University.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, sisters Melinda Rexford and Becky Brady, stepchildren, Michael (Amy) Auman, Katie (Jay) Murray, and grandchildren Cedar and Stella Murray.

Suzanne had a great gift for creating beauty wherever she went, and applied this to interior design and decorating, assisting many people in re-imagining the living spaces in their homes. She was an inspiring and beautiful friend to many, and will be deeply missed by those who had the joy of knowing her.

Memorials may be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.