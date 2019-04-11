Augustine "Steno" Circello

June 6, 1925-April 10, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Augustine "Steno" Circello, 93, of Rock Island, IL, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, IL.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 12th, at 11:00 a.m., at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island. Those wishing to attend should be at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL, by 10:30 a.m., to be included in the procession. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #246.

Augustine Joseph Circello was born in Rock Island on June 6, 1925, son of "Peanut" Charlie and Lucy (Polito) Circello. He married Alice Johnson in 1945, and later married Lucille Grace in 1963.

Steno's family operated Peanut Charlie Wholesale & Retail Peanuts, Grocery Store, and Tavern in Rock Island. He graduated from Saint Joseph's High School. He was a World War II Army Veteran, serving with the 63rd Infantry Division and then the 83rd Combat Infantry Division. Steno was part of the initial wave landing on Omaha Beach in the Normandy Invasion, Northern France, the Ardennes, and the Rhineland, which included the Battle of the Bulge. His company received a Presidential Citation for the capture of 20,000 Germans in Southern France. He earned the Purple Heart Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and received an Honorable Discharge from the Army. In 2014, he participated in the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, and flew to Washington, DC, to visit the WWII Memorial.

Steno was the President of the 53rd Street Hardee's restaurant, and Tall Corn Corporations of Davenport. He was with Hardee's Restaurants since 1972.

Survivors include his son, Steve (Nancy) Circello of Moline; brother, Joseph (Bobbe) Circello of Kansas City; sister, Antoinette Francesckina of Moline; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Gary and Linda Olson of Eldridge, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Grace) Circello, his son, David Circello, his brother, Frank Circello, and two sisters, Rosalie Posateri and Frances Perry.

