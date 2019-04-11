Byrd G. Krumbholz February 23, 1936-April 8, 2019 DAVENPORT-Byrd G. Krumbholz, 83, of Davenport passed away on April 8, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday April 12, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday April 13 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Internment at Fairmount Cemetery. Byrd was born February 23, 1936 to Floyd and Georgia (Shocker) Krumbholz in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School and from Parsons College with a B.A. in business in 1958. Byrd was united in marriage to Carolyn Monson on January 27, 1957 in Fairfield, Iowa. He began his banking career as a teller for First Federal Saving and Loan Assn. of Davenport, eventually retiring as President of First Federal of Moline in 1996. He served on the Illinois League of Community Bankers Board of Directors, the Board of the Trust for the Illinois League Insurance Fund, the Renew Moline Board, and the Illinois League of Financial Institutions. He has served his community as a member of the Executive Boards for Palmer University System, Moline Noon Kiwanis, Davenport Levee Commission, Salvation Army, Illowa Council BSA, and was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. The Boy Scouts awarded him the Silver Beaver, which is the highest volunteer award. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially in Florida. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughters Kimberly (Timothy) Barton and Jennifer Dillie of Davenport; grandchildren Rev. Kyle (Alexandra) Barton, Natalie Del Vecchio (Nicholas Kendell), and Spencer Barton; great granddaughter Charlotte Barton; brother James Krumbholz, and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark, and one sister. For full obituary please see www.weertsfh.com