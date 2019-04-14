Richard Lambert Sr.

February 28, 2019

AVE, MO-Richard Lambert Sr. went Home on Feb. 28th.

Richard was the beloved Husband of Sharon Lambert, father of Shelly Karr, Stacy, Rick Jr. and Sam Lambert. Grandfather of Corey, Cassie, Brandon, and Tyler Lambert, Brady and Braiden Elder, and Katie Van Dyke. Great Grandfather of Carter Lambert, Stella and Koby Van Dyke. Brother of Sandy Halbrook and Sherry Latora.

Rick was an expert auto body repair and painter joining father Lowel, brother Bob, Uncle Joe, and cousin Ike Rhoades. Retiring from The City of Davenport in 2007.

Celebration life will be:

Saturday, April 20th @ 2PM

311 Summerhays Street Tiffin Iowa 52340