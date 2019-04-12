Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Waukee Cemetery
Waukee, IA
William C. Riebe


William C. Riebe Obituary

William C. Riebe

April 23, 1939-April 9, 2019

KNOXVILLE-William Craig Riebe, 79, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Comfort House in Pella.

William was born April 23, 1939 in Newton, Iowa, the son of William and Amelia (Shields) Riebe. On December 17, 1978, he married Barbara Van Deventer in Newton where they resided until they moved to Davenport for 34 years. In 2018 they moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Knoxville, Iowa. Barbara preceded him in death on April 1, 2019.

Bill was Chief of the Maps and Surveys Branch of the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he worked for 47 years. He enjoyed playing his trombone in their brass band and other brass ensembles. Bill was a model railroad enthusiast, especially the Rock Island Line, traveling all over the United States attending train conventions. He was also a registered land surveyor for the State of Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Sue (Michael) Miller of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Cora (Doran) Van Rheenen; sister-in-law, Ruth (Dwight) Johnston; brother-in-law, Ken (Geri) Van Deventer; four nieces, Michelle (Alan) Schwatz, Tami Aschenbrener; Kimberly (Mark) Dickinson, Christine (Jonathan) Richards; great nieces and nephews, Randy, Alexis, Aaron, Skylar,

Danielle, Garon, Cole, and Cade.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 41 years; his twin brother, Robert; and his niece, Nicole Robertson.

Graveside services will be held at the Waukee Cemetery Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2019
